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Les Allen - Taft Gallery - August 1 - September 30

Les Allen - Taft Gallery - August 1 - September 30

Les Allen
Taft Gallery, August 1 – September 30

Les Allen, an award-winning photographer based in Dixon, IL, specializes in Fine Art Traditional Black and White Photography. Using a large format camera, Les captures the surreal and abstract elements of the world around him.

In the world of analog photography, Les is a master printer, creating luminous and mesmerizing images that challenge perception and invite viewers into a dreamlike realm. His photographs, a manifestation of his deep connection with nature, convey his instinctual understanding of light, shadow, and composition. Evoking emotions, provoking thought, and inspiring viewers to explore their own intuitive connections with the world.

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th Street
Oregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org