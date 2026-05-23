Kantorei at MPAC

Kantorei is Rockford’s premiere youth choir organization. Directed by educators Addison Youngblood and Jessica Koenig, Kantorei is committed to offering an excellent co-ed choral music experience to all students grades 4-12. Founded in 1964 by Linden Lundstrom (1913-1996) as The Singing Boys of Rockford, the organization continues to instill in each member the rewards of self-discipline, responsibility, and dedication towards common goals. Enjoy this varied program of youthful voices raised in song!

$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student