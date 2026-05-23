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Kantorei at MPAC

Kantorei at MPAC

Kantorei is Rockford’s premiere youth choir organization. Directed by educators Addison Youngblood and Jessica Koenig, Kantorei is committed to offering an excellent co-ed choral music experience to all students grades 4-12. Founded in 1964 by Linden Lundstrom (1913-1996) as The Singing Boys of Rockford, the organization continues to instill in each member the rewards of self-discipline, responsibility, and dedication towards common goals. Enjoy this varied program of youthful voices raised in song!

$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org