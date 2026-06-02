Janet Cederlund and Jill Browne - Feature Wall - June 1 - 30

Janet Cederlund & Jill Browne

Feature Wall, June 1 – 30

Sponsored by Stillman Bank

Jan Cederlund is a lifelong artisan dabbler, picking up watercolor in only the last 10+ years. Formerly a special education instructor, and later the executive director of a not-for-profit, Jan has worn many hats in her career, including managerial duties of her family-owned construction business. But none of these endeavors fulfilled her ongoing passion for creative outlet. In 2017, with retirement looming, Jan began formal instruction with her now artistic mentor, Robert Krajecki, IWSA-TWSA, with whom she continues instruction to present day. Having worked in many different mediums, Jan believed that watercolor was her true calling and has spent many years developing her skills and talents.

Today, Jan’s work can be found in many regional competitions and charitable sales as she continues to develop her personal style and expertise. Her painting signature is a simple JHaugen, a tribute to her maiden name and the beloved crayons that began her artistic journey. For Jan, watercolor is no longer a hobby, but a passion to carry her through the remaining decades.

Jill Browne

As long as I can remember, I’ve enjoyed sketching and painting what I’ve seen around me, encouraged and supported by family and friends along the way. I attended some oil painting lessons as a child and took an assortment of art classes in college, but any real education has come in my later years through watercolor instruction that I have sought out locally. I owe a great debt of gratitude to two local artists in particular: Robert Krajecki of Kaneville, IL and Fatima Figueiredo of Geneva, IL whose patience and insightful instruction continue to guide me as I grow as an artist.

My preferred subject matter is still the world around me. I try to depict a certain time, a place, a moment that has spoken to me in some way. It is my hope that by committing that idea to paper, I might evoke in the viewer a feeling, an emotion or a memory that causes them to pause and ponder.

It never fails to amaze me how from a perfectly blank two dimensional surface an image seemingly emerges by use of color, form, value, perspective (and all the rest) and becomes a “readable” piece of information. This is thrilling to me!

Watercolor, in its unpredictability, is in equal measure frustrating, joyful, arduous and satisfying all at once. And so, with each new painting, I am an optimistic beginner, uncertain of the exact outcome. I hope to feel this way until my very last painting-solving the problems, dealing with the surprises, heading off the disasters and celebrating the little successes along the way.