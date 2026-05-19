Jagged Little Pill: A Tribute to Alanis Morisette

Jagged Little Pill: Alanis Morissette Tribute

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Jagged Little Pill — Chicago’s premier Alanis Morissette tribute — brings the raw emotion and blistering energy of the 90s to the Raue Center for the Arts on October 16, 2026. Expect faithful renditions of Alanis’ biggest hits and deep cuts, powerhouse vocals, gritty guitar, and an electrifying stage presence that captures the spirit of Jagged Little Pill. Don’t miss this night of cathartic alt‑rock nostalgia — secure your tickets now for an unforgettable live experience.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.