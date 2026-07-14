Herbalism Series - September - Fire Cider

Whether you are curious to start or want to connect with others who practice herbalism, this workshop series is for you. Herbalism is the ancient practice of using plants to support health and well-being. Each session will begin with a brief round table discussion, then move into a practice with herbs led by Krysta Wasilewski. This program is best suited for ages 15 and up. Please register in advance to help us prepare.

September 19th – Fire Cider – Herbal crafting is always more fun together! As we gather to make fire cider, we’ll discuss the purpose and possibilities of various herbal vinegar preparations.

Nature At The Confluence is committed to providing affordable environmental education for our community. We invite you to choose the participation fee that is most accessible to you, either $15, $20, or $25 per person. Your participation fee helps offset our cost of supplies and staff time.