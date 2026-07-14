Herbalism Series - August - Herbal Skin Care

Whether you are curious to start or want to connect with others who practice herbalism, this workshop series is for you. Herbalism is the ancient practice of using plants to support health and well-being. Each session will begin with a brief round table discussion, then move into a practice with herbs led by Krysta Wasilewski. This program is best suited for ages 15 and up. Please register in advance to help us prepare.

August 15th – Herbal Skin Care – Caring for your skin while avoiding harsh ingredients doesn’t have to be complicated. Join us as we discuss skin health, herbal allies, and simple recipes to care for your skin inside and out.

Nature At The Confluence is committed to providing affordable environmental education for our community. We invite you to choose the participation fee that is most accessible to you, either $15, $20, or $25 per person. Your participation fee helps offset our cost of supplies and staff time.