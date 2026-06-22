Free Community Concert- 144th Illinois National Guard Band

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Doors Open 4:30 PM Concert Begins 5:00 PM

Free Community Concert

No Tickets Needed

Monetary Donations will be taken at the door to support a meal for the band.

Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day & America's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with us!

Join us and enjoy an unforgettable experience of hearing music performed by those who serve in

144th Illinois National Guard Band