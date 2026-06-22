Free Community Concert- 144th Illinois National Guard Band
Free Community Concert- 144th Illinois National Guard Band
Sunday, July 5, 2026
Doors Open 4:30 PM Concert Begins 5:00 PM
Free Community Concert
No Tickets Needed
Monetary Donations will be taken at the door to support a meal for the band.
Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day & America's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with us!
Join us and enjoy an unforgettable experience of hearing music performed by those who serve in
144th Illinois National Guard Band
Sandwich Opera House
$20-$39
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad StSandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org