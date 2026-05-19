Intertwined within the threads of red, white, and blue, lies a story of a country and its people. The American Flag not only acts as a symbol of our great nation’s freedom, but it is a representation of our country’s citizens and their history. Old Glory is the thread that binds us all together. Every year on June 14, we get to honor our nation’s greatest symbol, the Flag of the United States of America.

Our Flag Day celebration includes the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Boy Scouts, a flag-folding demonstration, an explanation of flag etiquette, and singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with musician and veteran Ron Lofton. Children will receive a patriotic pinwheel, and there will be a raffle of American Flags and children’s Flag Day books. We’ll also take an America 250 Flag Day photo in front of the library.

This all-ages event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and provided in collaboration with American Legion Post 66. It is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.