Fantastic Foam Show

Absolute Science hosts a hands-on, family-friendly science performance featuring dramatic foam experiments, fun physics demos, and interactive magic for all ages!

This show will even make your hair stand up! You will experience items disappearing in clear liquids with refraction oil and see the power of a Van De Graaff generator. But no show is complete without foam. LOTS of foam. With the foam experiment, children become stars.

This program is funded by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. It is free and open to families. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.