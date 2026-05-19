EWP Presents Robbie Fulks and Griffith William Sherry Showcase

EWP Presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets are $36,

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Fulks and Griffin are bringing a world-class night of Americana, Folk rock, BlueGrass and Northern Country for 1 night only. It will be an evening of original hits. A rare chance to see these masters of heartfelt American storytelling with vibrant music, shimmering guitar mastery, and lively tunes that tell the tales of today. This music is made to stir your soul and move your feet. Be part of a night that will make moving memories for all who attend.

Recommended: 12+

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*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.