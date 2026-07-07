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Eternal Palette, Ephemeral Culture

Eternal Palette, Ephemeral Culture

Join us for an exploration of pietra dura’s relevance within contemporary art and visual culture. Presented by Madison Hill, designer, researcher, and established pietra dura mosaic artist with over 17 years of experience. Her work is characterized by continuous experimentation in mosaic techniques, new technologies, and materials. She will discuss her artwork on display for the “Enduring Symbols: Liberty Set in Stone” exhibit.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
Regular Museum Admission
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Madison Hill
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org