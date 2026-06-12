Emily Raff- Rock and Roll Cowgirl

Emily Raff, hailing from a quaint Ohioan enclave, embodies the essence of heartfelt storytelling through her music. Emily's journey as a singer-songwriter has been a testament to her unwavering dedication to crafting melodies that resonate across generations.

From the Voices Of America Music festival, sharing the spotlight with national luminaries like Riley Green and Chris Lane, to electrifying performances at venues like Honky Tonk Lori’s Roadhouse alongside Tyler Farr and Chayce Beckham, Emily is leaving an indelible mark throughout the Midwest.

Emily garnered significant attention and recognition for her talent as a vocalist and acoustic guitarist for Blake Tyler, allowing her to grace renowned stages and festivals.

Presently, Emily is diligently crafting her inaugural studio album, with singles slated for release in the Summer of 2026