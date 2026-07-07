© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Educators Night Out

Educators Night Out

Calling all educators! The Lizzadro Museum’s Education Department invites educators to an engaging after-hours event designed to bring the fascinating world of rocks and minerals into the classroom! Enjoy light refreshments while exploring the Museum and discovering a variety of educational resources including:
Classroom-ready teaching materials
Field trip and workshop opportunities
Information about the Museum’s Field Trip Assistance Grant
The evening will also feature the unveiling of a brand-new teaching aid box: “Hidden Gems in Cellphones” an exciting new resource, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute, connecting earth science and everyday technology! This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow educators, gather fresh ideas, and explore hands-on learning experiences for students.
Educators must provide current employee ID from an education-focused organization.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
Free with employment verification
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org