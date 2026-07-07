Educators Night Out

Calling all educators! The Lizzadro Museum’s Education Department invites educators to an engaging after-hours event designed to bring the fascinating world of rocks and minerals into the classroom! Enjoy light refreshments while exploring the Museum and discovering a variety of educational resources including:

Classroom-ready teaching materials

Field trip and workshop opportunities

Information about the Museum’s Field Trip Assistance Grant

The evening will also feature the unveiling of a brand-new teaching aid box: “Hidden Gems in Cellphones” an exciting new resource, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute, connecting earth science and everyday technology! This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow educators, gather fresh ideas, and explore hands-on learning experiences for students.

Educators must provide current employee ID from an education-focused organization.

