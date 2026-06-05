Docs and Dialogue: Why Dinosaurs?

From prestigious museums and blockbuster films to video games and toys, dinosaurs have always fascinated us. But why? Why Dinosaurs? follows dino-obsessed teen James Pinto and his filmmaker father on a globe-spanning journey to find out. Along the way, they interview world-renowned paleontologists, dig up 150-million-year-old bones, track down the filmmakers behind Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, and encounter dinosaur fanatics of every walk of life, including the owner of the world's largest dinosaur toy collection.

This free program is open to the public. It is approximately 57 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.

