Docs and Dialogue: The Stars in the Night

What stories might never have been told had their tellers never looked up at the stars? Join us for The Stars at Night, which explores the connection between astronomy, mythology, and the art of storytelling. Through expert interviews and an expedition to one of North America's last truly dark skies, the film examines the growing impact of light pollution on our culture — and what we stand to lose when the night sky disappears. This free program runs approximately 56 minutes, not rated, and is made possible through PBS.