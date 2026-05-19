Docs and Dialogue: The Pack Horse Librarians of Appalachia

Long before bookmobiles and digital libraries, a remarkable group of women on horseback carried the gift of reading to the most remote corners of Eastern Kentucky. This documentary tells the story of the Pack Horse Librarians — women hired by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) during the Great Depression to deliver books, magazines, and hope to isolated mountain communities. Braving swollen creeks, rugged mountain trails, and unpredictable weather, these dedicated women rode for miles to ensure that even the most hard-to-reach families had access to the written word.

Theirs is a story of resilience, resourcefulness, and an unshakeable belief in the power of literacy — and it feels as relevant today as ever. This free program is open to the public. The film runs 27 minutes and is made possible by PBS.

