Docs and Dialogue: Revolutionary War Weapons

In 1775, a ragtag army of farmers and tradesmen stood against the most powerful military force in the world and won. What weapons did the American colonies rely on in their fight for freedom, and how did they help make one of history's most unlikely victories possible? Through the eyes of archaeologists and historians, uncover the real stories of innovation, skill, and strategy that shaped the war's most pivotal battles. From the iconic Brown Bess musket to the world's first military submarine, get a close-up look at the powerful, and sometimes ingenious, weapons that helped secure American independence. This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 53 minutes, rated PG and made possible through Kanopy.