Docs and Dialogue: Iconic America – Fenway Park

In Iconic America, David Rubenstein examines the history of America through its most celebrated symbols and places on location and in conversation with historians, community members, and experts, exploring how their meanings have shifted over time and what they reveal about who we are as a nation. This episode turns to baseball, America's enduring pastime, and no ballpark is more storied than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Through the loyalty of a city to its team and its beloved ballpark, the episode traces the deeper threads of community, identity, and resilience that run through America's favorite game. This free program runs approximately 55 minutes, not rated, and is made possible through PBS.