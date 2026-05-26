Docs and Dialogue: 1964: The Fight for a Right

Before Selma, there was Freedom Summer, a 10-week voter registration campaign that would change America forever. In 1964, when civil rights activists devised a daring plan to force change, Black Mississippians had already endured nearly 100 years of Jim Crow. From mid-June through August, hundreds of volunteers descended on Mississippi, turning the nation's attention to the legalized injustice occurring across the South. The summer was a complex mixture of vision, political maneuvering, bigotry, brutality, and bravery, and although that protest permanently changed America, voting issues persist to this day.

This free public program runs approximately 56 minutes and is made possible through PBS.

