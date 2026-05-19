DeKalb Festival Chorus Spring Concert
DeKalb Festival Chorus Spring Concert
The DeKalb Festival Chorus presents a spring concert on May 16 at 7 pm, located at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, IL. Featuring works that celebrate the American spirit and 250th American anniversary, this concert will showcase the world premiere of We Who Are Free, a choral work by Gregory Berg. There will be a post-concert reception with refreshments.
First Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Festival Chorus
First Lutheran Church
324 N 3rd StDeKalb, Illinois 60115