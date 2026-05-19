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DeKalb Festival Chorus Spring Concert

DeKalb Festival Chorus Spring Concert

The DeKalb Festival Chorus presents a spring concert on May 16 at 7 pm, located at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, IL. Featuring works that celebrate the American spirit and 250th American anniversary, this concert will showcase the world premiere of We Who Are Free, a choral work by Gregory Berg. There will be a post-concert reception with refreshments.

First Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Festival Chorus
Dekalbfestivalchorus.org
First Lutheran Church
324 N 3rd St
DeKalb, Illinois 60115