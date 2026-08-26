© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadly Substances: A History of Famous Poisons

Deadly Substances: A History of Famous Poisons

Why have poisons fascinated humanity for thousands of years? From the hemlock that ended the life of Socrates to the arsenic scandals of the Victorian era, poisons have shaped history, medicine, crime, and popular culture in surprising ways.

Join us for an intriguing journey through some of the world’s most famous deadly substances, exploring their historical uses, cultural myths, and lasting impact on science.

This program is intended for adults and teens. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.

DeKalb Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/