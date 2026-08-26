Deadly Substances: A History of Famous Poisons

Why have poisons fascinated humanity for thousands of years? From the hemlock that ended the life of Socrates to the arsenic scandals of the Victorian era, poisons have shaped history, medicine, crime, and popular culture in surprising ways.

Join us for an intriguing journey through some of the world’s most famous deadly substances, exploring their historical uses, cultural myths, and lasting impact on science.

This program is intended for adults and teens. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.