Join us for a delicious new program that brings DKPL’s collection to life! On the last Tuesday of each month, we’ll dive into a carefully chosen cookbook to explore its organization—whether it's structured by season, ingredient, or technique—and evaluate the author’s writing style, from their storytelling to the helpfulness of their notes.

Each participant is asked to read the cookbook, choose a recipe, prepare it at home, and bring the dish to share with the group. We’ll gather potluck-style to enjoy a meal and compare our experiences, discussing what inspired our recipe choice and how the author’s style or the cookbook’s layout impacted our time in the kitchen. Cookbook Club is the perfect way to test-drive a new title while enjoying a feast with fellow food lovers!

Each month, the chosen cookbook can be picked up in the Adult Services Department near the reference desk.

June: Cooking in Real Life by Lidey Heuck

July: Jubilee by Toni Tipton-Martin

August: Open Wide by Benny Blanco

Registration is not required. This program is intended for adults.

For more information, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.