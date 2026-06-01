Concerts on the Creek Presents: Wild Blue Ukelele Orchestra
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Wild Blue Ukelele Orchestra
Concerts on the Creek series presents: Wild Blue Ukelele Orchestra on Sat., June 13, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00. at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticketing/wild-blue-ukes-6-20--26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Ron Holm
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Wild Blue Ukelele Orchestra
Ron Holm
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61114
8159791949
cotc4500@gmail.com