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Concerts on the Creek Presents: Trinadora Rocks, featuring music of Roy Orbison and Linda Ronstadt

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Trinadora Rocks, featuring music of Roy Orbison and Linda Ronstadt

Concerts on the Creek series presents Trinadora Rocks, featuring the music of Roy Orbison and Linda Ronstadt, on Sat., May 30, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00. At Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at ROY ORBISON and LINDA RONSTADT Celebration 5-30-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org

Artist Group Info

Trinadora Rocks
https://trinadora.com/
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.
Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org/concerts