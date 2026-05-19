Concerts on the Creek Presents: Trinadora Rocks, featuring music of Roy Orbison and Linda Ronstadt

Concerts on the Creek series presents Trinadora Rocks, featuring the music of Roy Orbison and Linda Ronstadt, on Sat., May 30, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00. At Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at ROY ORBISON and LINDA RONSTADT Celebration 5-30-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

