Concerts on the Creek Presents: Mark Dvorak Celebrates Woodie Guthrie's Birthday!
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Mark Dvorak Celebrates Woodie Guthrie's Birthday!
Concerts on the Creek series presents Mark Dvorak Celebrates Woody Guthrie's Birthday! on Sat., July 11, 7 – 9 PM (doors open at 6:00) at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mark-dvorak-7-11--26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Dvorak
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com