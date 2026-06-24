Concerts on the Creek Presents: Mark Dvorak Celebrates Woodie Guthrie's Birthday!

Concerts on the Creek series presents Mark Dvorak Celebrates Woody Guthrie's Birthday! on Sat., July 11, 7 – 9 PM (doors open at 6:00) at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL.

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged. Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mark-dvorak-7-11--26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

