Concerts on the Creek Presents: (Fiddler) Randy Sabien

Concerts on the Creek series presents: Fiddle Wizard with Rockford Roots Randy Sabien on Sat., June 20, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donations at RANDY SABINE 7pm 6-20-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

