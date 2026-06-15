Concerts on the Creek Presents: (Fiddler) Randy Sabien
Concerts on the Creek Presents: (Fiddler) Randy Sabien
Concerts on the Creek series presents: Fiddle Wizard with Rockford Roots Randy Sabien on Sat., June 20, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00, at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $6 donations at RANDY SABINE 7pm 6-20-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
Randy Sabien
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com