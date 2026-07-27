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Concert for a Cause: Democracy

Concert for a Cause: Democracy

Concert for a Cause: Democracy is an evening filled with patriotic music celebrating the freedoms we share in America. Musicians Mark Dvorak and Joe Jencks are acclaimed artists who have travelled the world sharing their talent. Both have ties to Rockford. Joe was born in Rockford; Mark helped start the Rockford Foks Festival in the 1980s.

This fundraiser supports the work of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.

Maddox Theatre - Rockford University
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters Greater Rockford
815-291-3901
info@lwvgr.org
lwvgr.org

Artist Group Info

Mark Dvorak & Joe Jencks
markdvorak.com joejencks.com
Maddox Theatre - Rockford University
5050 East State Street
Rockford, Illinois 61108
8152264100
boxoffice@rockford.edu
https://www.rockford.edu/artslectures/boxoffice/