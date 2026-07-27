Concert for a Cause: Democracy
Concert for a Cause: Democracy
Concert for a Cause: Democracy is an evening filled with patriotic music celebrating the freedoms we share in America. Musicians Mark Dvorak and Joe Jencks are acclaimed artists who have travelled the world sharing their talent. Both have ties to Rockford. Joe was born in Rockford; Mark helped start the Rockford Foks Festival in the 1980s.
This fundraiser supports the work of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.
Maddox Theatre - Rockford University
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters Greater Rockford
815-291-3901
info@lwvgr.org
Artist Group Info
Mark Dvorak & Joe Jencks
Maddox Theatre - Rockford University
5050 East State StreetRockford, Illinois 61108
8152264100
boxoffice@rockford.edu