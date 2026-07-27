Concert for a Cause: Democracy is an evening filled with patriotic music celebrating the freedoms we share in America. Musicians Mark Dvorak and Joe Jencks are acclaimed artists who have travelled the world sharing their talent. Both have ties to Rockford. Joe was born in Rockford; Mark helped start the Rockford Foks Festival in the 1980s.

This fundraiser supports the work of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.