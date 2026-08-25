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Compost Confidential: What am I Doing Wrong?

Compost Confidential: What am I Doing Wrong?

Join us for a Composting Open House at the Lake County Extension Office on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Whether you are struggling with a traditional backyard setup or want to explore advanced indoor methods, our Master Gardeners are here to help you get your pile back on track.
What to Expect

Expert Troubleshooting: Bring your toughest questions and get real, research-based answers for home composting.
Live System Demonstrations: Tour the extension grounds to see multiple types of outdoor composting systems in action.
Indoor Methods Revealed: Get an up-close look at active indoor vermicomposting and harvesting (worm bins) and Bokashi pre-composting setups.

To ensure everyone gets personalized advice and a quality tour of the demonstration bins, registration is required. Please select one 30-minute arrival window between 4:00 and 6:00 PM.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Alex Landberg

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm