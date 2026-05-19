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Columbia County Fair

Columbia County Fair

The Columbia County Fair is a typical county fair with both youth and adult exhibits in a broad range of projects--animal, photography, food, arts and crafts, crops, gardening, flowers, etc. Commercial vendors are on site offering a variety of goods and information. TriState Amusements will be there with carnival rides, games and fair food. Grandstand events are held on Wednesday to Saturday nights at 7 pm --Wed. night-Tuff Truck; Thur. night-tractor/truck pull; Fri. night-rodeo and Sat. night-demolition derby. Beer garden is open daily with live music on Wednesday to Saturday nights. The animal and livestock shows are held through the week. Free admission and parking to the fair. Grandstand & carnival are priced.

Columbia County Fairgrounds
Every week through Aug 02, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Event Supported By

Columbia County Fair Association
columbiacofair@yahoo.com
http://www.columbiacountyfairwi.org
Columbia County Fairgrounds
405 Superior Street
Portage, Wisconsin 53901
columbiacofair@yahoo.com