Coliseum Museum features Donna Smith on the Feature Wall, May 1 - 31

Donna Smith

Feature Wall, May 1 – 31

Sponsored by Stillman Bank

Donna Smith received her BFA in Illustration from Northern Illinois University. Since graduating she has done freelance work in illustration, while working full-time at NIU. One of her plans, after retiring from NIU, was to stay busy making more art—and not just illustrations. Donna tried plein air painting for the first time while vacationing in the Grand Tetons and was hooked.

Since then, her goal with her paintings was to capture a moment, a place, or a thing of beauty. Donna prefers to paint en plein air, but when that isn’t possible, she has many photos taken during some wonderful trips. She has also been privileged to have been chosen to do several commissions and hopes to continue to grow as an artist and push beyond her comfort zones.