Chicagoland Voices

Monday, May 18, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Tickets:

Adult Tickets are $27, Student Tickets are $24

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

One of the Chicago area’s finest choirs will present a concert of choral music featuring composers such as Morten Lauridsen, Elaine Hagenberg, Paul McCartney, Rollo Dilworth, Lucy Walker, Charlie Puth and more. The concert will also feature our acapella group C16. For more information about Chicagoland Voices or C16, please visit our website https://chicagolandvoicesc.wixsite.com/home

Recommended: All Ages

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*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.