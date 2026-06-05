Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a walkthrough of the U.S. Constitution by Jeffrey Rosen of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, followed by an informal group discussion.

This month's featured title is This Is Our Constitution by Khizr Khan. Born and raised in Pakistan with few of the fundamental rights Americans hold dear, Khan immigrated to the United States and became a citizen deeply passionate about the Constitution's guarantees and protections. In this book, he invites young readers on a personal journey through America's founding document, not merely a piece of parchment, but a living promise of our deepest democratic values. Copies of the book are available at the Condit Branch. This free program runs approximately 45 minutes and is available in-person and virtually via Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/nrYvS.

