Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a screening of Hamilton's America, a PBS Great Performances documentary that brings history to life through the lens of Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical, followed by an informal group discussion.

This month's featured title is Hamilton and Peggy! A Revolutionary Friendship by L.M. Elliott. Drawing from historical journals and letters, New York Times bestselling author L.M. Elliott weaves a richly detailed tale about the extraordinary Peggy Schuyler, the sister who has always existed in the shadows of the fiery Angelica and sweet Eliza, and her unlikely friendship with Alexander Hamilton. Set against the chaos of the Revolutionary War, Peggy finds herself navigating Loyalists and Patriots, spies and traitors, and carefully coded letters, all while her bravery and intelligence are tested at every turn. Perfect for fans of the hit musical Hamilton.

Copies of the book are available at the McNabb Branch. This free program runs approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes and is available in-person and virtually via Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/Vco6x.

