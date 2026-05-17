For the first time in the Black Box Theatre’s history, this production will be presented in partnership with Theatre 121, an exciting collaboration of two McHenry County theatres that brings this unforgettable story to an intimate and unique performance space.

Inspired by a true story, this moving and hilarious play follows a group of women from a rural English village who defy expectations by posing nude for a charity calendar after the loss of a dear friend. What starts as a bold fundraising idea quickly becomes a phenomenon, challenging local norms and inspiring people around the world. With humor, honesty, and vulnerability, this play explores grief, female friendship, body positivity, and the courage it takes to step into the spotlight, literally and figuratively.

Calendar Girls opens on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on May 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16 and 2 p.m. on May 2, 3, 9, 16, and 17. Tickets are $23 for all seats and general seating is available. Seats can be reserved at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/theatre-121-and-the-blackbox-at-mcc-present-calendar-girls.

Content warning: Calendar Girls includes adult themes such as cancer, grief, and brief implied nudity, and may not be suitable for younger audiences.