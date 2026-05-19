Bread and Roses Chorus to Present Summer Program: Still, I Rise!

This summer program will feature songs that honor and lift up women’s strength, collective resilience, and the unshakable power of community.



The program will feature treble voices accompanied by piano, percussion, and other instruments, as well as a special pre-concert performance by the talented Harambee Percussion Ensemble under the co-direction of Dr. Sherry Jones and Sharon McKee at 2:30 pm. As Bread and Roses’ director Sherri Lasko shares, “We are THRILLED to not only have them joining us on some of this concert’s pieces, but to give them center stage for their own feature!” So plan on arriving early to not miss out on any of the musical delights!

The chorus is proud to share a program including pieces from diverse musical styles and eras, including recent pop hits, “Fight Song” and “A Safe Place to Land” as well as traditional favorites, “Wade in the Water” and “Can’t Carry These Burdens Alone.” Other notable works include the rousing musical theater classic “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” the delightfully comedic “Caffeine Overload Polka,” and engrossingly rhythmic traditional African song “Bawa,” accompanied by Harambee Percussion Ensemble. Other highlights include the ethereal “Sing Me to Heaven” which celebrates the ecstatic joy that only music can bring and the empowering anthem “Still I Rise” which reminds us all to stand up for our inner truth.



Director Sherri Lasko describes the afternoon’s program as:

“…More than a concert.

It is strength in harmony.

It is joy as resistance.

It is women rising—and bringing everyone with them.”