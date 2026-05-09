Bloomfest: A Spring Art and Wellness Festival

Join us for one of Womanspace’s most joyful annual traditions — a full day of creativity, community, and springtime celebration.

BloomFest brings together local artisans, intuitive and energetic practitioners, musicians, food vendors, families, and friends for an experience that nourishes the whole person, featuring:

- An Artisan Market with locally-made goods

- A Plant Sale

- Free Outdoor Wellness Activities (yoga, meditation & more)

- Indoor Intuitive & Energetic Practitioners (reiki, tarot, psychic readings & more)

- Live Music

- Food & Beverage Trucks

- Kids’ Crafts & Activities

Whether you come to shop, receive insight, move your body, connect with friends, or simply enjoy a beautiful day on our campus, BloomFest offers something for everyone.