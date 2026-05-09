Bloomfest: A Spring Art and Wellness Festival
Bloomfest: A Spring Art and Wellness Festival
Join us for one of Womanspace’s most joyful annual traditions — a full day of creativity, community, and springtime celebration.
BloomFest brings together local artisans, intuitive and energetic practitioners, musicians, food vendors, families, and friends for an experience that nourishes the whole person, featuring:
- An Artisan Market with locally-made goods
- A Plant Sale
- Free Outdoor Wellness Activities (yoga, meditation & more)
- Indoor Intuitive & Energetic Practitioners (reiki, tarot, psychic readings & more)
- Live Music
- Food & Beverage Trucks
- Kids’ Crafts & Activities
Whether you come to shop, receive insight, move your body, connect with friends, or simply enjoy a beautiful day on our campus, BloomFest offers something for everyone.
Womanspace
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Womanspace
815-877-0118
info@womanspace-rockford.org
Artist Group Info
denise@womanspace-rockford.org
Womanspace
3333 Maria Linden Dr.Rockford, Illinois 61114
8158770118
liz@womanspace-rockford.org