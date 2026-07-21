Beat the summer heat with Womanspace's annual Beat the Heat Online Auction!

From July 20 through July 31, browse and bid on an exciting collection of experiences, gift certificates, local favorites, unique items, and more—all from the comfort of your home.

Whether you're searching for a fun outing, a special gift, or something just for yourself, every winning bid helps support Womanspace's mission of fostering connection, personal growth, and a more compassionate community.

The auction is completely online, making it easy to participate anytime, anywhere.

Auction Opens: Sunday, July 20 at 12:00 PM

Auction Closes: Thursday, July 31 at 9:00 PM

🎉 Go to https://charityauctions.com/event/auction/1660 to browse and bid!

Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and join us for this fun-filled fundraiser. Every bid makes a difference!