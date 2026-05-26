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Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Two hundred million years ago, a fearsome predator ruled the ancient seas, and a remarkable discovery in a crumbling cliff face is about to bring it back to life. Join Sir David Attenborough as he follows the fascinating detective story behind the discovery of an Ichthyosaur, a fish lizard older than the dinosaurs themselves. Combining the best characteristics of reptiles and mammals, these extraordinary creatures could regulate their own body temperature, possessed astonishingly acute eyesight, and were built for speed, formidable hunters in every sense. From the challenging extraction of the fossils to a stunning 3D reconstruction of the creature, Attenborough pieces together evidence from animals across the world to reveal how this ancient sea dragon truly lived.

This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 53 minutes, rated PG and made possible through Kanopy.

Putnam County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org