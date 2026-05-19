Anthem’s Grand Illusion: A Tribute to Styx

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $39, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Set sail for a night of classic rock as Anthem’s Grand Illusion: Tribute to Styx hits the stage. Featuring exceptional lead vocals, rich four-part harmonies, and a dynamic stage presence, Anthem brings decades of experience and passion to every performance.

Celebrating the iconic sound of Styx, this high-energy tribute delivers soaring vocals, rich harmonies, and the theatrical flair fans love. Performed by Anthem Classic Rock & Beyond, the show captures the spirit of Styx’s legendary live performances.

With nods to artists like Journey, Bon Jovi, and Queen, it’s a hit-filled night of music that will have you singing along from start to finish.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.