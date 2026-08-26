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'An Evening with Amelia' Dinner and Performance

'An Evening with Amelia' Dinner and Performance

✈️ An Evening with Amelia ✈️

Step back in time and spend an unforgettable evening with one of aviation's greatest pioneers!

Join us on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Poplar Grove Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum for an elegant evening featuring acclaimed historian and actress Dr. Leslie Goddard as she brings Amelia Earhart to life.

Evening Schedule
🕠 5:30 PM – Cocktail Hour
🍽️ 6:15 PM – Plated Dinner
🎙️ 7:00 PM – An Evening with Amelia presented by Dr. Leslie Goddard

Through an engaging first-person portrayal, you'll hear Amelia's remarkable story of courage, adventure, and determination from the woman herself. It's an inspiring evening of history, aviation, and storytelling you won't want to miss.

🎟️ Tickets:
$50 per person
$45 for Museum Members

Seats are limited, so reserve yours early!

We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable evening celebrating one of aviation's most iconic trailblazers.

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Poplar Grove Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum
$45-$50
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Poplar Grove Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum
8155473115
info@wwmuseum.org
www.wwmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Dr. Leslie Goddard
leslie@lesliegoddardpresents.com
https://lesliegoddardpresents.com/
Poplar Grove Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum
5151 Orth Rd
Poplar Grove, Illinois 61065