An 18th Century Lady’s Discourse on Plain Sewing and Fashion

Step into the mid-1700s with Cathy Grafton, Quilter and Needlework Artist, as she brings to life a seamstress fresh from her travels — from Scotland to France and, at last, to the New World. Born from more than four decades of participation in historic fairs and festivals, this trunk show is part costume drama, part textile history, and entirely delightful.

Dressed in period costume, Cathy shares an engaging look at the fashions, clothing construction, and needlework of 18th century society, including the stories, and occasional hardships, of her "travels." Antique sewing tools, quilts, fabrics, and needlework pieces are on hand to bring the era vividly to life, alongside Cathy's own work, offering a beautiful through-line between centuries of craft tradition.

This free program is open to the public and will be presented both in-person at the Granville Branch and virtually via Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/vNf_l.

