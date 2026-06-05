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America's Founding: A Live Virtual Tour

America's Founding: A Live Virtual Tour

Join us for a virtual live tour of America's Founding at the National Constitution Center, bringing one of history's most pivotal stories directly to you. In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, this immersive exhibit traces the full arc of the nation's birth: from the earliest sparks of revolution to the creation of the documents that would define a new country. Rare original artifacts and interactive experiences bring the debates, struggles, and ideals of the founding era to life in vivid detail. Don't miss your chance to walk through history from wherever you are and explore the stories and ideas that shaped a nation and still resonate today.

The tour is free and open to the public. It will be presented with in-person and virtual options. To attend virtually, register at: https://forms.gle/SJUboNeFST9E3TXe9.

Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org