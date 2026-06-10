After-hours Event: The Harmony of Korean Music

Experience the captivating sounds and movements of Korean culture featuring traditional drumming and the enchanting melody of native flutes! This music and dance performance combines rhythm, grace, and artistry that you won’t soon forget.

The Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (KPAC), established in 2013, is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and developing Korean traditional performing arts.

KPAC preserves the authenticity of Korean arts by delivering high-quality performances and offering hands-on educational programs led by professionally trained artists from South Korea. They promote Korean and other ethnic/folk arts by engaging diverse audiences, expanding beyond the Korean community to share the richness of Korean culture with the wider public and contributing to the multicultural landscape of Chicago and beyond. KPAC also develops and innovates within the art form by creating new music and collaborating with artists from other genres, enriching Korean performing arts and broadening its appeal.

This free event is open to all; no registration is required. Doors will open at 6:00 and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is part of the after-hours concert series in partnership with the Friends of the Library and 94.9 WDKB.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.