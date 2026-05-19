After-Hours Concert: Pangelic Performance

The Pangelic steelpan and harp duo will perform an eclectic program consisting of musical styles from around the world; these will include classical, calypso, choro, bossa nova, and jazz standards. The duo will be joined by 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist Jaden Teague-Nunez, who will provide rhythmic accompaniment on the cajón—a box-shaped Afro-Peruvian percussion instrument.

Liam Teague is Professor of Music and Director of Steelpan Studies at Northern Illinois University (NIU) and leads the renowned NIU Steelband. He is the recipient of an NIU Board of Trustees Professorship Award (2022); Presidential Research, Scholarship and Artistry Professor Award (2018); and an Illinois Arts Council Artist Fellowship Award (2023).

Hailed as the “Paganini of the Steelpan”, he has received several honors from Trinidad and Tobago, his country of birth, including the Hummingbird National Award (Silver), the Ansa McAl Caribbean Award for Excellence, and the Keys to the City of San Fernando. In 2024, the Fox Valley Orchestra honored Teague with its Champion of the Arts award.

Faye Seeman is established as one of the most versatile harpists in the Midwest. As principal harpist of the innovative and cutting-edge Chicago Sinfonietta Orchestra, she has worked with musical talents of all styles from around the world. An adventurous spirit at heart, she began collaborating with steel pan virtuoso Liam Teague, forming the unique Pangelic duo. Together the pair have performed recitals and master classes in the Midwest, such as the Birch Creek Music Festival, Northern Illinois University faculty recital series, and the Harper College Concert series, to name a few.

Jaden Teague-Núñez is 18 years old and was born in Panama City, Panama. The son of Trinidadian and Panamanian parents, he began studying steelpan and piano at age 8 and 10, respectively. He became the first steelpan soloist in the world to perform with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra after winning the CSO’s Crain-Maling Foundation Young Artists Competition in 2024. In 2025, he was named YoungArts Winner with Distinction (classical percussion) by the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists. His work has been covered by Chicago’s WGN-Television and in several newspapers which include the Trinidad Newsday and Guardian.

A selection of charcuterie from Class VI Wine Bar in DeKalb will also be available. Samples available while supplies last.

This concert is free and open to all. Doors will open at 6:00 and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.