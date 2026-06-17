80s Kids
80s Kids
"HOLY JOHN HUGHES THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!"
Get ready to turn up the nostalgia and sing your heart out — synthpop sweethearts
Shannon Curtis and Jamie Hill are bringing their nationally touring hit side project 80s kids to Sandwich Opera House!
Sandwich Opera House
$20-$39
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad StSandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org