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80s Kids

80s Kids

"HOLY JOHN HUGHES THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!"

Get ready to turn up the nostalgia and sing your heart out — synthpop sweethearts
Shannon Curtis and Jamie Hill are bringing their nationally touring hit side project 80s kids to Sandwich Opera House!

Sandwich Opera House
$20-$39
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad St
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org