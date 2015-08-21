What's With Things Telling Us What To Do?

Surely I’m not the only Midwesterner made uncomfortable by ordering “video on demand.” On demand: it just seems so pushy and impolite.

I never demand anything. Even in restaurants, I’m sure to preface any request with, “When you get a chance.” Likewise I can’t demand a video. I’d be happy to get a “Video when you get a moment,” or “if you guys have the time to stream one for me.”

But these days, many of our language choices are automated, forcing us to speak in ways that feel inauthentic. I’m know I’ll get my restaurant meal regardless of how politely I ask for it. But if I don’t speak in a way that’s organic to me, the interaction feels programmed and false.

I have a similar problem with automatic language at the gas pump. Before I’m allowed to self-serve my gasoline, the pump asks if I want a car wash, and I’m given exactly two possible responses: “Yes,” and “No thanks.”

This takes care of my congenital politeness issue, but “no thanks” feels much too deferential for this situation. I would need a “Ehhhh, not today” option, or “My car is already clean,” or “You’re wasting my time asking me this every fill-up.”

These options are never given to us, which is why automated language choices make us feel as programmed as the machines from which we demand our videos.

I’m Dan Libman, and that’s my perspective