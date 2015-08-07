Noting The Long And Short of Things

The L in “salmon” is silent. It’s more of an attitude than a sound but, if you don’t acknowledge that L, direct your tongue to hit the sound but then back off; it sounds off. I can tell the difference when someone says “sa-mon” and “salmon,” and I bet you can too.

Follow-through is likewise important. After the ball is released in bowling, for example, one still needs to complete the arm swing. It’s all about intent and mindset and preparation.

That’s why I refuse to use the term "carb." For me, “carb” without the “ohydrate” doesn’t have the follow-through. “Carb” on its own just angles to the gutter of your sentence while the seven-ten split of clarity mocks you from the back of the lane.

Same thing for “pic.” “Nice pic,” or “Send a pic,” seem vulgar to me without the follow through, without the “ture.”

Like most of life’s woes, this is Facebook’s fault of course: Not content to rob “friend” and “like” of all meaning whatsoever, now the social hive mind is “abs” taking away our verbal follow-through “totes.”

I try to balance the scales whenever possible by voicing the silent, by asking friends to send their vacation “chures” and remind them to always “bohydrate” up before long bike rides.

And I’m asking you to join me, friends. Real friends, not Facebook friends.

I’m asking you to join me in saying “bination” instead of combo, “nasium” for gym, and “electronic mail,” for you know what. That way, if you’re having luncheon with real friends in nice pantaloons, you can speak to the maximum, whether discussing someone’s “motherapy” or the “ifications” for the latest cellular telephone “plication.”

At least give it a try for me until the ‘petizers arrive.

I’m Dan Libman, and that’s my persp.