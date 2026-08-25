Many professionals are feeling stagnant in their careers. What is the solution?

One in four white collar workers are stalled in their careers without a raise or a promotion in five years or more.

This is the finding of a new study by the Burning Glass Institute and New York University School of Professional Studies that tracked the careers of 1.3 million midcareer professionals in different industries for the past 26 years.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Angie Kamath, dean of the NYU School of Professional Studies, about the causes and solutions to the midcareer stall.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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