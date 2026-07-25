Fresh Air Weekend: Broadway legend André De Shields; Apache chef Nephi Craig

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Broadway legend André De Shields helps bring Hadestown to the big screen: De Shields made his Broadway debut in the 1975 original production of The Wiz. He won a Tony in 2019 for his performance in Hadestown and co-stars in the new film of last year's London revival.

Apache chef Nephi Craig says cooking Native food saved his life: Craig has cooked in a high-end restaurant — and for 7,800 prisoners in jail. He writes about cooking, his struggle with addiction and his Native American heritage in the memoir Our Knives Will Save Us.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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