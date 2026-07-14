City Hall lobby is home for new Pekin 50-year time capsule

When City of Pekin officials opened a time capsule from 1977 after it was unearthed from in front of City Hall in 2024, they found many items were damaged.

Moisture infiltration underground and weather above ground were the culprits behind the damage.

That put a slight damper on the first public viewing of the historic items on July 4, 2024, part of a year-long celebration of the city's bicentennial.

The city has created a new time capsule that will be opened July 4, 2076, on the 300th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This capsule is in the weather-controlled environment in the lobby of City Hall, just behind the front doors. Visitors can see the capsule with a quick glance when they enter the building.

"Placing the capsule in the lobby will significantly improve the long-term preservation of the contents while also allowing residents and visitors to view the capsule over the next 50 years," said City Manager John Dossey.

The Pekin City Council on Monday approved a resolution that documents what's inside the capsule. A copy of that resolution signed by the council members will be the last item placed in the capsule before it's sealed.

Dossey said over the past several months, city staff has received time capsule submissions from residents, businesses, community organizations, churches and city departments.

"Collectively, they capture a snapshot of life in Pekin during the mid-2020s and reflect the people, organizations, traditions and accomplishments that define our community today," he said.

Here's a full list of the items contained in the capsule:

Pekin "Bull" salt and pepper shakers; a hand-painted basket highlighting downtown businesses, accompanied by a letter; Cullinan Properties information regarding the East Court Village development; history of the Arcade Building; information documenting the COVID-19 pandemic and events of 2020;

"Corn Products Explosion: 1924-2024" history book; a letter from Pekin First United Methodist Church; Dave Nutter for City Council election button; a letter from Michael and Denise Lutz to their descendants; a 2024 Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament game day pass;

A letter from St. Joseph Catholic Church; an official City of Pekin flag; a guest book signed by attendees of the 2024 time capsule opening ceremony (submitted by Preston Hanley Funeral Home); 2024 and 2025 Marigold Festival magazines; "Nance Leggins Costley" book;

A family letter and photographs submitted by Kathy Gilbert; Winpak product samples; Carol A. Shields remembrance letter; a letter from the John Kennedy family; a program from the inaugural Pekin Police Department awards banquet;

A letter from Human Resources Director Shelly Costa; a letter from Police Chief Seth Ranney; a letter to the finance director; a letter from Pekin Downtown Main Street president Terri Gambetti; information regarding Pekin Bicentennial planning efforts;

Information from Leo's Art Studio, 408 Court Street; a submission from Terri and Baylee Gambetti regarding 437 Court Street; a Discover Pekin Community Guide; Morton Community Bank loan documentation regarding the city's acquisition of the Lutticken property; information on the Tazewell County Justice Center groundbreaking ceremony commemorating the former Arcade Building site;

Dossey's remarks delivered during the July 4, 2024 time capsule ceremony; a letter addressed to the Pekin city manager in 2076; dedication information for Fire Station No. 2 honoring Jami R. Lusher; a photograph of city staff humorously teasing Dossey about his flannel shirt;

Fire Chief Trent Reeise's FEMA certificate; Artistic Community Theatre commemorative tube containing a poster; "Illinois Real Estate Journal 2026 Awards Magazine" recognizing Pekin's nominations for City of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year; a set of 200-year commemorative city challenge coins; Mayor's Challenge Coin (two original and one new version);

A letter from Pekin First United Methodist Church; a volunteer pin key to the city kept by former City Clerk Sue McMillan, who died in 2025; a photo of McMillan; a wood plaque signed by the members of the Pekin Fire Department; the 2025-26 Pekin High School winter sports program; and results of the 2017 Robert B. Monge Best Ball golf tournament.

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